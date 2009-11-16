Ad
euobserver
Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt will chair the meeting of foreign ministers. (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU reforms to feature at 'jumbo' ministers meeting

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Almost one hundred EU ministers will gather in Brussels on Monday (16 November) and Tuesday for a 'jumbo-council' on foreign affairs, defence and development, where corridor discussions are likely to focus on the EU's top jobs and the institutional changes brought about by the Lisbon Treaty.

"This is one of those meetings when you run around trying to figure out what room each of the ministers should be in," an EU diplomat told journalists on Friday under condition of anonymity.

T...

This WEEK in the European Union
Top candidate debates EU tax at elite dinner
