Ad
euobserver
We're in a digital age but rules have failed to keep up (Photo: printing.com)

Illegal downloading 'due to lack of choice'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

As the European Commission enters the final straits in its preparation of proposals on the collecting of royalties for artists and protecting intellectual property rights, two camps are preparing for battle: those that believe the entire system needs to be reworked to fit a digital age and those that say that the current system is not so much the problem as the lack of copyright enforcement.

The first camp argue that the massive rise in illegal downloading and filesharing is because con...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
We're in a digital age but rules have failed to keep up (Photo: printing.com)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections