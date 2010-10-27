Dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo to start

The European Union is eager to see the start of talks between Serbia and Kosovo despite Pristina's hesitation following the announcement of early elections. Voting in Kosovo is due to take place in mid-February although it could be held even sooner.

"We cannot wait until February 13," an EU diplomat told WAZ.EUobserver. "The dialogue should start within weeks, not months."

EU sources said that after the recent visit to Kosovo and Serbia of Robert Cooper, director general in the C...