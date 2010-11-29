Ad
euobserver
Soviet nuclear warheads under inspection. The US bombs in Europe are thought to date back to Cold War times (Photo: jenspie3)

Four European states host US nuclear bombs, WikiLeaks reveals

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Turkey have US nuclear weapons situated on their soil, the WikiLeaks whistleblower files have revealed.

The four countries, along with Italy, had long been suspected of being home to a collection of American nuclear armaments, but neither the states nor Nato had ever officially confirmed or denied their presence.

For the first time, the confidential files released on Sunday evening (28 November) have acknowledged what was until now only conjec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Soviet nuclear warheads under inspection. The US bombs in Europe are thought to date back to Cold War times (Photo: jenspie3)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections