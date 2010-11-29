Four European states host US nuclear bombs, WikiLeaks reveals

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Turkey have US nuclear weapons situated on their soil, the WikiLeaks whistleblower files have revealed.
The four countries, along with Italy, had long been suspected of being home to a collection of American nuclear armaments, but neither the states nor Nato had ever officially confirmed or denied their presence.
For the first time, the confidential files released on Sunday evening (28 November) have acknowledged what was until now only conjec...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here