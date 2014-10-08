EU lets UK subsidise nuclear power plant

The European Commission is allowing the UK to subsidise the construction of a nuclear power plant which is to account for 7 percent of the country's electricity needs.

The UK has revised its scheme in such a way that the subsidies are “in line with EU state aid rules”.

The €17 billion plant, Hinkley Point C, is to be built in Somerset in south-west England, at the site of its sister plants Hinkley Point A and B. It should start operating in 2023, for 60 years.

The decision i...