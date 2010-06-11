Ad
euobserver
Brussels aims to make Europe's borders "less relevant," said Stefan Fuele (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU-hopeful countries must work together, commissioner says

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Balkan countries and those in the eastern neighbourhood need to make greater use of regional co-operation initiatives in order to progress on their way to the European Union, whose ultimate goal is to make borders "less relevant," the European Commission says.

Bilateral conflicts, reconciliation problems, mobility issues between EU and non-EU countries can be overcome if countries put more effort into regional co-operation, sharing experiences and taking on board all levels of governmen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Brussels aims to make Europe's borders "less relevant," said Stefan Fuele (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections