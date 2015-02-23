Ad
euobserver
the commission wants to increase 'the powers and independence' of an EU energy agency (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

EU wants to boost powers of energy oversight agency

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to give an EU energy agency more powers to remove barriers in the bloc's internal market, according to a draft of a strategy paper, leaked to several media.

Energy commissioners Maros Sefcovic and Miguel Arias Canete are set to unveil a “framework strategy” for the Energy Union on Wednesday (25 February).

The draft version of the strategy was published online by Euractiv on Friday ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Germany wants "robust and reliable" climate monitoring
Orban gives Putin warm welcome
EU says Gazprom’s Turkey plan 'won't work'
EU urgently needs real energy union
the commission wants to increase 'the powers and independence' of an EU energy agency (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections