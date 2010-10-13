Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria's EU funds minister Tomislav Donchev (Photo: Trud)

Bulgaria calls on World Bank to help manage EU funds

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria is hoping to tap into the World Bank's financial expertise in order to speed up the absorption of €7 billion of EU cohesion funding. The money is aimed at modernising the country's infrastructure, lifting its environmental and living standards, and making it more competitive.

But the European Commission has reservations about the roles of bodies involved in the proposed partnership.

Three years after its accession to the EU, Bulgaria has only used a tiny portion of the ...

Tags

