EU ministers reopen anchovy fisheries

European fishery ministers ritually trundle off to Brussels each December to battle it out with colleagues for a slice of the union's diminishing fish stocks.

The negotiations – an infamous tussle between science and realpolitik – have run on for close to a week in the past, although this year they were wrapped up in a snappy two days.

A deal struck late on Tuesday night (15 December) saw cuts in quotas for several over-exploited species, with a few cautious increases to ensure t...