Austria eyes language tests for migrants

The Austrian government is eyeing tougher immigration rules, including asking prospective new residents to learn German before arriving in the country, as is already the case in the Netherlands.

"Mastering German language is a prerequisite for successful integration," a new action plan for immigration tabled on Tuesday (15 January) by the centre-right minister of interior, Maria Fekter, said.

Under the draft proposals, higher levels of German will be required from migrants alread...