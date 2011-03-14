Arab decision boosts prospect of EU military action in Libya

The Arab League has given the green light for Western powers to impose a no-fly zone in Libya, prompting France to step up its campaign for military action.

The 22-member league in a resolution on Saturday (12 March) called for the UN Security Council to quickly issue a mandate for a no-fly zone in Libya following a meeting at its office in Tahrir Square in Cairo, the main stage of last month's revolution in Egypt.

Secretary general Amr Moussa said the move is needed to "protect ...