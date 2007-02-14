EU climate ambitions are too low, MEPs say

The European Parliament has said that the greenhouse gas cuts recently proposed by the European Commission are insufficient, while also taking the green side in the controversy on car emissions.

MEPs meeting in Strasbourg on Wednesday (14 February) adopted with a clear majority - 616 for, 25 against and 30 abstentions - a resolution which "stresses the urgency of taking concrete action at global level to tackle climate change, as well as the need for political leadership to drive the p...