EU lists proposals to stabilise dairy sector

The European commission came forward with a list of proposals that could be used to stabilise the EU's embattled dairy sector on Wednesday (22 July), following a request by member state leaders who met in June.

Presenting the proposals in Brussels, European agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel said she was committed to helping European farmers who were suffering from the severe reduction in milk prices following a high in 2007.

"It's real people [who are affected by the...