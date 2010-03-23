Journalist attempts citizen's arrest of Blair in EU parliament

A Brussels reporter attempted to place Tony Blair under a citizen's arrest on Monday (22 March) for his role in the invasion of Iraq, during a visit by the former UK prime minister to the European Parliament for a hearing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
On the seventh anniversary of the invasion almost to the day, late afternoon, David Cronin, an Irish journalist with the Inter Press Service news agency and a regular writer on European Union affairs for The Guardian, the British ce...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here