Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair, currently a top-level envoy to the Middle East, is finding it hard to shake off the Iraq War ghosts (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Journalist attempts citizen's arrest of Blair in EU parliament

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A Brussels reporter attempted to place Tony Blair under a citizen's arrest on Monday (22 March) for his role in the invasion of Iraq, during a visit by the former UK prime minister to the European Parliament for a hearing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On the seventh anniversary of the invasion almost to the day, late afternoon, David Cronin, an Irish journalist with the Inter Press Service news agency and a regular writer on European Union affairs for The Guardian, the British ce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Tony Blair, currently a top-level envoy to the Middle East, is finding it hard to shake off the Iraq War ghosts (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections