euobserver
Schulz (l) on Monday: Backed Barroso, amid growing ill will from the Council (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU budget a step closer after €2.7bn deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Lawmakers have moved a step closer to a deal on future EU spending, despite growing ill will among institutions.

The Lithuanian EU presidency, which is brokering the talks, said late on Monday (21 October) that EU countries agreed to give the European Commission an extra €2.7 billion for 2013.

The European Parliament responded by calling a snap meeting of its budgetary affairs committee on Tuesday, with a view to voting through the funds on Thursday.

For his part, parliame...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

