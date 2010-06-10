Ad
Belgrade - looking to join the EU one day (Photo: www.pbase.com/vmarinkovic)

Foreign ministers to move on ratification of agreement with Serbia

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

The Spanish presidency of the European Union will fulfil one of the two promises it made to Serbia six months ago when it launches ratification of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) with the Balkan country on Monday. But the procedure for granting EU candidate status will remain closed.

According to draft conclusions of the EU foreign ministers meeting early next week, obtained by WAZ.EUobserver, national parliaments will be invited to ratify the SAA with Serbia. Signed ...

