Spanish cucumber sales are among the worst affected (Photo: sharyn morrow)

Ministers tell Brussels to increase E. coli aid pledge

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it will increase an earlier offer to provide €150 million in compensation to struggling European vegetable producers, after EU farm ministers said the sums were insufficient to counteract falling sales caused by the region's ongoing E. coli scare.

EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos promised to write a "substantially" bigger cheque after meeting with EU farm ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon (7 June), with the crisis estimated to being ...

