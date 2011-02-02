Ad
euobserver
A platinum mine in South Africa. NGOs frequently complain about abuse of local communities (Photo: Liane Greeff)

Commission targets Africa in EU drive for raw materials

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's development policy and external lending practices should play a greater role in securing raw materials from key producer regions such as Africa, the European Commission is set to propose in a new policy paper on Wednesday (2 February).

The communication will also look at measures to tackle growing fluctuations in global commodity markets, an issue that French President Nicolas Sarkozy has made a cornerstone of France's G20 presidency.

Chinese restrictions on rare-earth m...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

