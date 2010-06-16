Hungary unveils economic reform plan

Following communications errors in early June, the Hungarian government has closed ranks and announced a comprehensive plan for economic reform. The plan includes new bank levies, a flat income tax and easing the tax burden for more small and medium-sized enterprises.
Markets had asked for clarity on the new Hungarian government's economic projects, but the answer only came after careless statements about the country's fiscal problems by two politicians from Fidesz, the governing party....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here