Ad
euobserver
Macedonian and Bulgarian officials testing the 70 kilometres long cycling trail (Photo: Adler, Jens)

From barbed wire to bicycles

by Jenny Busche,

It has seen tragedy, division and icy stand-offs: The Iron Curtain split the continent in half for decades. But what used to be a European nightmare may just be about to be turned into a biking aficionado's dream.

It is a high-flying project: a cycling path stretching over a distance of 6800 kilometres, winding its way through 20 countries from the Norwegian-Russian border in the North to the Black Sea in the South. Macedonia and Bulgaria have officially acknowledged their interest in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Macedonian and Bulgarian officials testing the 70 kilometres long cycling trail (Photo: Adler, Jens)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections