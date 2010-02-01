Ad
Belgrade skyline - Athens and Vienna want to bring Serbia into the EU (Photo: www.pbase.com/vmarinkovic)

Vienna and Athens push for quick enlargement

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Austrian Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Spindelegger and his Greek colleague Dimitris Droutsas have launched a new initiative on EU enlargement.

In a letter to the EU's top diplomat, Catherine Ashton, and to their fellow foreign ministers, they said the momentum for speedy integration of the Western Balkan countries built up during the Swedish EU presidency must be sustained

Progress was made on several enlargement issues in the second half of last year: Negotiations with Croa...

