MEPs to test skills and spirit of new commissioners

Brussels politics swings back into action on Monday (11 January) as MEPs begin the hearings of the European Commissioner nominees, kicking off with the highly anticipated questioning of the European Union's new foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton.
The 26 commissioners will come before the parliamentary committees that are most relevant to their portfolio for a three-hour grilling on their competency for the job as well as their independence and whether they are sufficiently committed...
