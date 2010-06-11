Ashton in last ditch attempt to get diplomatic service agreed next week

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is engaged in a last-bid attempt to win a political agreement on the diplomatic service next week.
On Friday evening (11 June), she sent a letter to MEPs, the Spanish foreign minister and the EU institutional affairs commissioner to arrange "final" four-way talks to iron out the remaining differences on the new corps.
With member states and the commission having agreed the blueprint in April, the remaining piece of the negotiating puzzle ha...
