Prodi government hangs by a thread

Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi's fragile government could fall this week if the embattled leader fails a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Mr Prodi called the vote in both houses on Tuesday (22 January) with the hope of staving off early elections, following the departure of the UDEUR party from his governing coalition.

If the prime minister loses either vote, he will be forced to resign.

In the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, where the vote is scheduled for Wedne...

