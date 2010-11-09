Hungarian firms seek EU help to block crisis tax

Hungarian energy, telecommunication and retail companies are looking to the EU to block recent crisis taxes on their industries.
The three major industries fear that the crisis will stall investment and that small providers may go bankrupt.
"Bosses are running around shocked, trying to figure out what to tell foreign investors," an unnamed source inside a small telecoms firm told Hungarian weekly HVG. Their view reflects the mood in the affected industries.
Extra burdens ...
