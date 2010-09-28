Sandzak is not Kosovo, EU diplomats insist

Are problems in the Sandzak region spiralling out of control like the Kosovo issue did a decade ago, forcing the international community to get involved? The EU does not think so.

"The Sandzak question doesn't exist in the European Union;" "Nobody has ever presented that question in the EU Council as a big problem;" "There will be no internationalisation of the Sandzak question;" "The EU will not send international observers to that part of Serbia - of course, we expect Belgrade to con...