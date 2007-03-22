Ad
The river Liffey in Dublin - Ireland is still ignoring a 2002 EU court ruling on water pollution (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels names and shames EU water laggards

by Andrew Rettman,

The vast majority of EU states have not properly transcribed EU water law into national legislation, nailed research into water management economics or earmarked cash for investments - environment commissioner Stavros Dimas said in Brussels on Thursday (22 March), unveiling a scoreboard of progress on the Water Framework Directive (WFD) so far.

"Nineteen member states will have to rework national laws to put them in conformity with the directive," the Greek commissioner explained, with...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

