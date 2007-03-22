Brussels names and shames EU water laggards

The vast majority of EU states have not properly transcribed EU water law into national legislation, nailed research into water management economics or earmarked cash for investments - environment commissioner Stavros Dimas said in Brussels on Thursday (22 March), unveiling a scoreboard of progress on the Water Framework Directive (WFD) so far.

"Nineteen member states will have to rework national laws to put them in conformity with the directive," the Greek commissioner explained, with...