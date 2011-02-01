Ad
euobserver
A number of recent attacks across the globe have targeted Christians (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU ministers in discord on 'Christianity' and persecution

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A row over specific references to Christianity has prevented EU foreign ministers from agreeing a joint declaration condemning religious persecution, despite a recent spate of attacks on minorities in Iraq and Egypt.

Instead, a draft text which called on EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton to come up with "concrete proposals" to boost freedom of religion was sent back to the drawing board on Monday evening (31 January).

Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini led oppositio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A number of recent attacks across the globe have targeted Christians (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections