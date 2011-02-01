EU ministers in discord on 'Christianity' and persecution

A row over specific references to Christianity has prevented EU foreign ministers from agreeing a joint declaration condemning religious persecution, despite a recent spate of attacks on minorities in Iraq and Egypt.
Instead, a draft text which called on EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton to come up with "concrete proposals" to boost freedom of religion was sent back to the drawing board on Monday evening (31 January).
Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini led oppositio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here