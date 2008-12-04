Ad
A US warplane dropping cluster bombs - the Obama administration will be under pressure to join the ban (Photo: Wikipedia)

Six EU states fail to sign cluster bomb ban

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

(corrected at 11:25) Six EU states declined to sign a historic convention against the use of cluster bombs in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Wednesday (3 December), with Finland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Greece and Cyprus in the recalcitrant group.

"Signing is open until 6 p.m., but I don't think any more will sign today," a Norwegian diplomat said on Thursday. "Any countries that still want to sign in the future can do this at the UN headquarters in New York. There is no fina...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

