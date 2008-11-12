MEPs loth to ask US congress on Irish No funding

MEPs will in December ask US members of congress whether the Irish No campaign on the Lisbon treaty received US funds, but the question will be put in a low-profile way to avoid embarrassment.

"There is no prospect of me asking a formal question in the context of the meetings, but there will be an opportunity to raise the matter informally," British Conservative MEP and the chairman of the European Parliament's US delegation, Jonathan Evans, told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 November).

...