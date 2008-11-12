Ad
Miami - famous for palms and sunsets, will host the MEPs in December (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs loth to ask US congress on Irish No funding

EU Political
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

MEPs will in December ask US members of congress whether the Irish No campaign on the Lisbon treaty received US funds, but the question will be put in a low-profile way to avoid embarrassment.

"There is no prospect of me asking a formal question in the context of the meetings, but there will be an opportunity to raise the matter informally," British Conservative MEP and the chairman of the European Parliament's US delegation, Jonathan Evans, told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 November).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

