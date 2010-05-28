Brussels suggests raising retirement age for EU citizens

The European Commission is suggesting that the retirement age in member states should be raised regularly so that on average across the EU not more than one third of adult life is spent in retirement.
According to a report in today's Financial Times Deutschland, citing a commission ideas paper on pensions, workers should work longer hours and retire later otherwise there risks a "painful combination of smaller payouts and higher contributions."
The commission paper, to be presente...
