Nato hands over historical sites in Kosovo

Nato troops in Kosovo will soon start handing the responsibility for protecting historical sites of special importance to the Serb minority over to the young nation's own police.

Nato diplomats confirmed that the Gazimestan Monument, at the 1389 "Kosovo Polje" battle field, would be the first structure to change hands. It was here that Slobodan Milosevic, before becoming the last leader of Yugoslavia, whipped up Serb nationalist sentiment in an infamous speech in 1989.

The other e...