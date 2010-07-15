Macedonia's painful road to political dialogue

After 15 days of fighting and insults, the two main political parties in the Macedonian parliament decided on Thursday (July,15) to set up a parliamentary investigation committee to clarify a violent incident that occurred in the assembly on 1 July. They have not yet agreed on the parliament's rules of procedure, however, in a deal which will be essential if Macedonia wants to get a positive assessment on political dialogue in the country from the EU Stabilization and Association Council whic...