Europe drops bid to supply US with military aircraft

European aircraft constructor EADS on Monday (8 March) gave up a €25 billion contract to build tanker planes for the US military, which would have secured thousands of jobs in Britain, France, Germany and Spain, but no longer had political backing in Washington.

Statement on US refuelling tanker programme announcement

The contract, aimed at replacing 179 ageing American military tankers, was secured in 2008 by Europe's defence giant EADS, a Franco-Spanish-German company producing the w...