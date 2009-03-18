French parliament backs return to NATO

The French National Assembly on Tuesday backed France's return to NATO's military structures, despite claims from the opposition that this would reduce the country's independence and align it with the US.
The deputies supported the move by 329 to 238 votes. The parliamentary vote was not obligatory and was scheduled in order to offer the opposition a chance to express their opinion due to the sensitivity of the issue in the country.
But French President Nicolas Sarkozy had already...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here