Economic crisis bigger threat than Al Qaeda, US says

The economic crisis has topped Al Qaeda as the US' number one security risk, with social unrest in Europe already highlighting the security implications of the downturn, US national intelligence chief Dennis Blair has said.
"The primary near-term security concern of the United States is the global economic crisis and its geopolitical implications," Mr Blair said on Thursday (12 February) in a testimony to the US Senate's committee on intelligence.
If the crisis lasts longer than t...
