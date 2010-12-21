Ad
euobserver
Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat (Photo: Wikipedia)

Moldovan PM hoping for quick end to coalition negotiations

by Dan Alexe,

Tense negotiations are taking place between Moldova's political parties following the inconclusive general election several weeks ago. None of the bitterly opposed groups won the 61 seats necessary to nominate the next president.

Three parties from the governing Alliance for European Integration won 57 seats, while the opposition Communists won 44 out of the total 101 seats in the parliament.

Last Friday (16 December), Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat took part in the Brussels s...

Tags

