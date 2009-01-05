EU forces prevent Somali pirate attack

EU forces in the Gulf of Aden have prevented several pirate attacks in the last few days and arrested more than 25 pirates.

Somali pirates gave up a raid on a Greek oil tanker on Friday (2 January) after the intervention of EU forces, the Greek merchant marine ministry has reported.

The pirates, driving speedboats, were trying to board the tanker when a frigate, jet fighter and helicopter dispatched by the European Union's Atalanta mission approached.

"There were two failed ...