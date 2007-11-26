Russian police crack down on anti-Putin protests

With just a week to go to Russia's parliamentary elections on 2 December, police have cracked down on two demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg, arresting hundreds of people including president Vladimir Putin's political rivals.

Boris Nemtsov and Nikita Belykh, leaders of the Union of Right Forces party, were among those detained by police in St Petersburg's rally on Sunday (25 November).

"They have forbidden us from discussing Putin", Mr Nemtsov, who plans to run for the ...