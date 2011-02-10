Egypt asks Ashton to cancel her trip

The Egyptian foreign ministry has told Catherine Ashton they do not want her to visit the country in the coming weeks as she had planned.
According to a senior EU official speaking to press in Brussels on Wednesday evening, Egyptian authorities made it known that now is not the best time: "The foreign minister has said he doesn't want visitors in Cairo in February because their calendar is too heavily loaded ... very busy domestic agenda."
The high representative still intends to ...
