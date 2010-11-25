Ad
euobserver
Countries were urged to fight trafficking, organised crime and corruption. (Photo: Karin Beate Nøsterud/norden.org)

Balkans must fight harder against organised crime, says EU

by Augustin Palokaj,

The European Union has urged Western Balkan countries to intensify their fight against organised crime, illegal trafficking and corruption.

This was the conclusion of a two-day conference in Brussels held by justice and home affairs ministers from the European Union and representatives of the Western Balkans.

Ministers also said they should join forces because organised crime is not only a regional problem but an international one.

The conference was organised by the Belgi...

euobserver

