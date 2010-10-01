Early elections in Kosovo could put dialogue with Serbia on hold

Kosovo's political environment became complicated after the resignation of President Fatmir Sedjiu last week, and early elections look to be the most likely outcome.

If this is the case, it will be difficult to kick-off the planned EU-organised dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo as quickly as hoped for.

For the time being, EU officials are sticking to the original plans, pretending "the resignation of the president will not affect the dialogue". In Kosovo, however, the received w...