Ad
euobserver
While the EU has criticised the violence in Sri Lanka, some states continue to arm the government they are condemning (Photo: Wikipedia)

While condemning Sri Lanka violence, EU still sells arms to government

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union on Monday (18 May) called for an independent inquiry into alleged human rights violations resulting from the conflict in Sri Lanka and demanded those responsible be held to account.

However, at the same as issuing strong language condemning attacks on civilians, certain EU member states continue to arm the Sri Lankan authorities in breach of the EU's code of conduct on arms exports, according to the latest data from European governments.

"The EU is appalled by ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
While the EU has criticised the violence in Sri Lanka, some states continue to arm the government they are condemning (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections