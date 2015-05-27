Ad
Russia 'won't be taking' the warships (Photo: navy.mil)

Russia indicates French warship deal is dead

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A senior Russian official has indicated the deal to buy two high-tech French warships has been definitively abandoned.

Oleg Bochkarev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, told media on Tuesday (26 May), in remarks reported by the state-onwed Tass agency: “Russia won't be taking them, that's a fact”.

“There’s just a single discussion underway at the moment - on the amount of money that should be returned to Russia”.

He added that Russia will ...

