Irish referendum: 'The gayest day in history'?

Judging by the number of Yes-buttons worn and the ubiquitous rainbow coloured shop windows in Dublin, Ireland is heading for a strong yes to same-sex marriage on Friday (22 May).

The Republic of Ireland became the first country in the world to hold a referendum on legalising same-sex marriage this Friday. By Meabh McMahon

Opinion polls also suggest a Yes vote is likely.

Then again, Dublin does not represent all of Ireland, and while the ye...