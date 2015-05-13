Ad
The EU is keen to overhaul its "blue card" system to attract skilled migrants to come and work in the bloc. (Photo: Tax Credits)

EU to overhaul 'Blue Card' work permit for migrants

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU is keen to overhaul its "blue card" system to attract skilled migrants to come and work in the bloc amid fears of the long-term economic consequences of a population that is living longer and having fewer children.

"Europe's member states have a difficult period in front of them in terms of the jobs market. Europe's working population is going to decrease so [it] needs legal immigration," said EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (13 May).

The Blue Card ...

