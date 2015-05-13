Britain 'determined' to push for EU reforms

On his first trip to Brussels after the UK election, finance minister George Osborne said that Britain is "determined" to see the EU reformed.

"We come here with a very clear mandate to improve Britain’s relationship with the rest of the EU and to reform the EU so that it creates jobs and increases living standards for all its citizens," Osborne said arriving at a meeting of EU Finance ministers on Tuesday (12 May).

"We go into the negotiations aiming to be constructive and engage...