euobserver
'Football needs to come into the real world' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Fifa chief under fire in new EP campaign

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday (21 January) saw plotters launch a coup against a 78-year old president, who has been in power since 1998 and who is surrounded by corruption scandals.

“We need a revolution”, one of the conspirators, former Australian football official Bonita Mersiades, said.

The target of the coup is Fifa.

The world football authority has such a “miserable reputation” that something must be done, Ivo Belet, a Belgian centre-right MEP noted. ...

'Football needs to come into the real world' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

