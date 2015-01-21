Fifa chief under fire in new EP campaign

The European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday (21 January) saw plotters launch a coup against a 78-year old president, who has been in power since 1998 and who is surrounded by corruption scandals.
“We need a revolution”, one of the conspirators, former Australian football official Bonita Mersiades, said.
The target of the coup is Fifa.
The world football authority has such a “miserable reputation” that something must be done, Ivo Belet, a Belgian centre-right MEP noted. ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here