New deal: EU countries can ban GMOs without asking industry

EU states will find it easier to ban the cultivation of genetically modified crops on their territories, under a new EU agreement.
If a company wants to sell GM crop to farmers in a country where the national government wants to ban that crop, that government will not have to ask the company first to refrain from selling there, as was originally proposed.
The European Parliament and the European Council had come up with different versions of the draft legislation that will give m...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here