Ad
euobserver
The controversial gas market shake-up should be rubber stamped by EU ministers in June (Photo: EON)

Energy liberalisation battle reaches critical stage

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission has tabled a compromise deal to liberalise the EU's gas sector, bowing to pressure from a group of member states, who firmly oppose the idea of separating gas companies' production and supply wings.

Energy experts from all 27 EU states have entered a critical phase in the months-long battle over the commission's furthest-reaching intervention in the energy sector yet, with talks scheduled for almost every day over the coming weeks.

The core of Brussels' ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The controversial gas market shake-up should be rubber stamped by EU ministers in June (Photo: EON)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections